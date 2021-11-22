13,060 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

TEN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

