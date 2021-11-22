11,200 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

