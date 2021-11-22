10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $1,774,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,998 shares of company stock worth $45,402,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

