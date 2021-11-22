$102.14 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $102.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.06 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $954,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

