$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $302.44 on Monday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Man Group plc grew its stake in Watsco by 22.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 130.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

