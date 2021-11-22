$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other ASGN news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,475,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,660. ASGN has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.37.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

