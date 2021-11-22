$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.06. Copart posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.41. 1,184,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,578. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

