0x One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.36 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One 0x coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $930.80 million and $65.36 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

