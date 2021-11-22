$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $9,400,109. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.