$0.96 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.86. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 317.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 382.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

