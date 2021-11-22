$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $64.85. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,053. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

