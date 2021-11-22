-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.83). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,141. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.