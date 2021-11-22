$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,894. The stock has a market cap of $788.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

