$0.63 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

