$0.61 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 870,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $192,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $295,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.