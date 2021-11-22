$0.61 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 870,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $192,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $295,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

