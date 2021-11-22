$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

