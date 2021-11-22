$0.55 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Employers posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $39.67. 104,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,018. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

