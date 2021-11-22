-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. 76,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

