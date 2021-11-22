$0.47 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 272,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.