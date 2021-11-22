$0.45 EPS Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

