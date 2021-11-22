$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 11,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

