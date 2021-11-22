$0.34 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,468,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,668. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 60,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 161.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in O-I Glass by 33.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

