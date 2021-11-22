-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $6,319,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

