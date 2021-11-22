$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.