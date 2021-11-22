$0.19 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,286,466 shares of company stock worth $37,342,152 and sold 201,116 shares worth $5,486,925.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

