-$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 1,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,718. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.