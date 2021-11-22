$0.17 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL opened at $9.47 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.