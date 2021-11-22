$0.17 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICL Group.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
ICL opened at $9.47 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
