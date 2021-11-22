$0.13 EPS Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. 905,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

