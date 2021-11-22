-$0.10 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDNA shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MDNA opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

