-$0.04 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

