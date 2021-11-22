$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is $0.77. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.