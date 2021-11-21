Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

