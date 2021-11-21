Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

