Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,149,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,572. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

