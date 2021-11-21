Zero Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $9,499.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00321155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00177391 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00100341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,736,235 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

