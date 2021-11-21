Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

