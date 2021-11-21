Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $354.16 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,076 shares of company stock worth $11,987,740 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

