Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

