Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

