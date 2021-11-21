Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to “Buy”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

