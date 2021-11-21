Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to “Buy”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “
LJPC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
