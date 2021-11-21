Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

