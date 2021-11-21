Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to “Buy”

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FTRP opened at $4.40 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

