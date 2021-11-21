Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to “Buy”

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,806 shares of company stock worth $3,630,036. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

