Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

