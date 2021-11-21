Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNCY. Roth Capital started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.