Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

