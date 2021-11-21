Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Sell

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.04. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.