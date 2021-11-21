Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PECO stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

