Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

