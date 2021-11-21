Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 205,554 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 102,000.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

